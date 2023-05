HOUSTON — Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group will develop a 157,300-square-foot industrial project on a 10.8-acre site at 500 N. Sam Houston Parkway W in North Houston. The rear-load building, which can support a single user or multiple tenants, will feature 32-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and ample trailer parking. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2024.