Brennan Investment Group to Develop 216,004 SF Industrial Facility in South Houston
HOUSTON — Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group has acquired 12 acres at the intersection of Kirby Drive and North Spectrum Boulevard in South Houston for the development of a 216,004-square-foot industrial facility. The rear-load building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 175-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. Construction is scheduled to begin in early January and to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2023.
