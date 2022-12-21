Brennan Investment Group to Develop 216,004 SF Industrial Facility in South Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group has acquired 12 acres at the intersection of Kirby Drive and North Spectrum Boulevard in South Houston for the development of a 216,004-square-foot industrial facility. The rear-load building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 175-foot truck court depths and an ESFR sprinkler system. Construction is scheduled to begin in early January and to be complete by the fourth quarter of 2023.