Brennan Investment Group to Develop 300,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

JONESBORO, GA. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired 25 acres in Jonesboro to develop Jonesboro Logistics Center, a three-building, 300,000-square-foot industrial campus in Jonesboro. Buildings One and Two will span 50,500 square feet, while Building Three will total 200,000 square feet. Each building is designed to accommodate two tenants. Buildings One and Two will be able to expand to house four tenants. Construction is scheduled to begin this quarter with completion targeted for the end of this year. Nick Peacher of Stream Realty Partners represented Chicago-based Brennan in the land transaction.