Friday, November 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
build-to-suit food processing facility
Australian-based Kitchen Food Co. will occupy the 100,800-square-foot build-to-suit facility, which will serve as a food processing plant.
DevelopmentIndustrialKentuckySoutheast

Brennan Investment Underway on 100,800 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

by Abby Cox

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. — Brennan Investment Group is underway on the development of a 100,800-square-foot build-to-suit industrial facility in Hopkinsville. Upon completion, the facility will act as a food processing plant for Kitchen Food Co., an Australian-based company that manufactures and distributes ready-to-go products like sandwiches, wraps and meals. Byline Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project. Brennan, Kitchen Food Co. and federal/private student loan servicer Nelnet Inc. formed a partnership to own the facility, as well as provide equity for the project. Food Plant Engineering is leading construction for the project. The facility is expected to be fully operational in 2026.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 756,668 SF Distribution Center...

JPI Breaks Ground on $103M Workforce Housing Community...

Colliers Negotiates 45,700 SF Industrial Lease in East...

Pilkington North America Signs 33,850 SF Industrial Lease...

Northwood Debuts 26-Story Oro Ballantyne Residential Tower in...

Thompson Thrift Opens 279-Unit Stadler Apartment Community in...

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer Negotiates $13.5M Sale...

HWE Arranges Sale of 131-Room Residence Inn Hotel...

TFE Properties to Develop 141-Unit Apartment Complex in...