Brennan Investment Underway on 100,800 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. — Brennan Investment Group is underway on the development of a 100,800-square-foot build-to-suit industrial facility in Hopkinsville. Upon completion, the facility will act as a food processing plant for Kitchen Food Co., an Australian-based company that manufactures and distributes ready-to-go products like sandwiches, wraps and meals. Byline Bank provided an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project. Brennan, Kitchen Food Co. and federal/private student loan servicer Nelnet Inc. formed a partnership to own the facility, as well as provide equity for the project. Food Plant Engineering is leading construction for the project. The facility is expected to be fully operational in 2026.