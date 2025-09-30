Brennan, PCCP Buy 1.3 MSF Industrial Park in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC has purchased a 1.3 million-square-foot industrial park in northwest Houston in a short-term sale-leaseback. The development, which will soon be vacant, comprises 16 buildings that range in size from 11,000 to 450,000 square feet on a 126-acre site. Constructed between 1999 and 2018, the buildings feature HVAC-equipped warehouses, bridge cranes, heavy power capacities, industrial outdoor storage space and above-standard clear heights. Brennan and PCCP acquired the property from subsea oil and gas equipment manufacturer Innovex. John Ferruzzo of KBC Advisors brokered the deal.