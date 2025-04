BROADVIEW, ILL. — Brennan Investment Group has purchased a 38,135-square-foot industrial property in Broadview, about 12 miles west of downtown Chicago. The single-tenant building is located just off I-290 at the four-way 25th Avenue interchange. The property is fully leased to MYR Group, an electrical construction business. Bill Lussow of Bespoke Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed seller.