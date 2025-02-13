Brennan Recapitalizes 1 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Moorestown, New Jersey

MOORESTOWN, N.J. — Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group has recapitalized a portfolio of 20 industrial buildings totaling approximately 1 million square feet in Moorestown, located about 12 miles east of Philadelphia in Southern New Jersey. The shallow-bay buildings were all constructed between 1984 and 2000 and had a collective occupancy rate of about 96 percent at the time of the recapitalization. Brennan, which acquired the portfolio in 2017, did not disclose specific details on either the debt and/or equity aspects of the recapitalization.