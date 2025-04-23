Brennan Recapitalizes 720,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brennan Investment Group has recapitalized the Regent O’Hare industrial portfolio in Elk Grove Village. The portfolio is positioned in the heart of the O’Hare submarket, located along the Busse industrial corridor and three miles from Chicago O’Hare International Airport. The portfolio consists of five multi-tenant Class B buildings with an occupancy of 92 percent. Brennan will continue to operate the portfolio, as it has done since its original acquisition in October 2020. Brennan’s Midwest portfolio totals 30 million square feet of industrial space.