Brennan to Develop Industrial Build-to-Suit for Zippy Shell in Bartlett, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

BARTLETT, ILL. — Brennan Investment Group will develop a 118,800-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for Zippy Shell Inc. in Blue Heron Business Park in Bartlett. Zippy Shell is a portable storage and moving company that delivers storage containers directly to the end user’s home or business. Jack Brennan of CBRE assisted the developer in acquiring a seven-acre site within the industrial park. A construction timeline was not provided.

