BRES, Advalurem Receive $60.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Bella Madera Apartments in Lewisville totals 612 units. The property was 97 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — A joint venture between real estate services firm BRES and New York-based investment firm Advalurem Group has received a $60.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Bella Madera, a 612-unit apartment community in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Bella Madera features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, two dog parks, a volleyball court and a tanning studio. The Class A property was 97 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. The loan was structured with a 10-year term and a sub-3 percent fixed interest rate. The lender was not disclosed.