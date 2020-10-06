REBusinessOnline

BRES, Advalurem Receives $60.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Texas

Bella-Madera-Apartments-Dallas

Bella Madera Apartments in Lewisville totals 612 units. The property was 97 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — A joint venture between real estate services firm BRES and New York-based investment firm Advalurem Group has received a $60.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Bella Madera, a 612-unit apartment community in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. Bella Madera features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, two dog parks, a volleyball court and a tanning studio. The Class A property was 97 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing. The loan was structured with a 10-year term and a sub-3 percent fixed interest rate. The lender was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: Houston Retail Outlook— How is the Houston Market Responding to the Pandemic?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  