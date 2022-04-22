REBusinessOnline

Breslin Realty Acquires 50,000 SF Shopping Center in Massapequa, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Retail

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Breslin Realty, a Long Island-based investment firm, has acquired Massapequa Plaza, a 50,000-square-foot shopping center in Nassau County. Tenants at the center include Costello’s Ace Hardware, Rite Aid, Northwell Health GoHealth Urgent Care, Great American Jewelry, Pequa Spirits Wine & Liquor, Gino’s Tuscany Restaurant, Sal’s Meat Market, Three Amigos Fresh Mexican Grill and Fit Body Boot Camp. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  