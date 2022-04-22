Breslin Realty Acquires 50,000 SF Shopping Center in Massapequa, New York

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. — Breslin Realty, a Long Island-based investment firm, has acquired Massapequa Plaza, a 50,000-square-foot shopping center in Nassau County. Tenants at the center include Costello’s Ace Hardware, Rite Aid, Northwell Health GoHealth Urgent Care, Great American Jewelry, Pequa Spirits Wine & Liquor, Gino’s Tuscany Restaurant, Sal’s Meat Market, Three Amigos Fresh Mexican Grill and Fit Body Boot Camp. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.