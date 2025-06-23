Monday, June 23, 2025
Breslin Realty has tapped The Marketing Directors to lease The Langdon, a new apartment complex in Lynbrook, New York. Bozzuto has been named the property manager.
Breslin Realty Begins Leasing 201-Unit Multifamily Project in Lynbrook, New York

by Taylor Williams

LYNBROOK, N.Y. — Breslin Realty Development Corp. has begun leasing The Langdon, a 201-unit multifamily project in the Long Island community of Lynbrook. Located at 47 Broadway, The Langdon is a redevelopment of the former Mangrove Feather factory and consists of 55 studios, 111 one-bedroom units and 35 two-bedroom apartments, as well as 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Amenities include a lobby café, concierge services, rooftop terrace with skyline views, landscaped courtyard, resident lounge with billiards, a fitness center and work-from-home stations. Breslin developed the property in partnership with Fields Grade Development. Construction began in spring 2022. Rents start at approximately $3,000 per month for a studio apartment.

