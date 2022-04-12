Breslin Realty to Develop 201-Unit Multifamily Project in Lynbrook, New York

Completion of The Langdon, a 201-unit multifamily project in Lynbrook, New York, is slated for summer 2023.

LYNBROOK, N.Y. — Breslin Realty Development Corp. will build The Landon, a 201-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Long Island community of Lynbrook. Located at 47 Broadway, the new development will replace the former Mangrove Feather factory, which has been vacant for 15 years. The Langdon will consist of 55 studios, 111 one-bedroom units and 35 two-bedroom apartments, as well as 2,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and onsite parking for 205 vehicles. Construction is expected to begin within 60 days and to be complete in summer 2023.