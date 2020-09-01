REBusinessOnline

Breslin Realty to Undertake 62,450 SF Expansion of Walmart in Farmingdale, New York

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Retail

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Development and management firm Breslin Realty will undertake a 62,450-square-foot expansion project at a Walmart Supercenter store in the Long Island city of Farmingdale. The project will increase the total size of the store located at Republic Plaza to 219,450 square feet. The center also houses tenants such as Chili’s Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Halal Guys and Blaze Pizza. A construction timeline was not released.

