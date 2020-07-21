Brett Anthony Foods Expands in Suburban Chicago with Sale-Leaseback

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The tenant will expand to occupy nearly 112,000 square feet in Elk Grove Village.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brett Anthony Foods has completed a 15-year sale-leaseback transaction with Clear Height Properties that will enable the commercial kitchen company to more than double the size of its Elk Grove Village operations. The transaction involved two adjacent properties located at 1350 and 1250 Greenleaf Ave. Brett Anthony Foods currently occupies the 53,831-square-foot building at 1350 Greenleaf. Additionally, plans call for the development of an approximately 10,000-square-foot structure that will connect the two buildings. The total project capitalization, including acquisition, development and tenant improvement costs, is estimated at $16 million.

Brett Anthony Foods was founded in Northbrook in 2009 and produces ready-made foods for full-service restaurants, groceries and delis, wholesale distributors, hospitality services and catalog foods companies. Clear Height Properties acquired that building along with the adjacent 50,683-square-foot property. This month, Clear Height intends to begin construction on the connecting structure. Jason Lev of CBRE represented Brett Anthony Foods in its sale of 1350 Greenleaf. Brian Colson of Avison Young represented the undisclosed seller of 1250 Greenleaf.