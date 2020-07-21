REBusinessOnline

Brett Anthony Foods Expands in Suburban Chicago with Sale-Leaseback

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The tenant will expand to occupy nearly 112,000 square feet in Elk Grove Village.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brett Anthony Foods has completed a 15-year sale-leaseback transaction with Clear Height Properties that will enable the commercial kitchen company to more than double the size of its Elk Grove Village operations. The transaction involved two adjacent properties located at 1350 and 1250 Greenleaf Ave. Brett Anthony Foods currently occupies the 53,831-square-foot building at 1350 Greenleaf. Additionally, plans call for the development of an approximately 10,000-square-foot structure that will connect the two buildings. The total project capitalization, including acquisition, development and tenant improvement costs, is estimated at $16 million.

Brett Anthony Foods was founded in Northbrook in 2009 and produces ready-made foods for full-service restaurants, groceries and delis, wholesale distributors, hospitality services and catalog foods companies. Clear Height Properties acquired that building along with the adjacent 50,683-square-foot property. This month, Clear Height intends to begin construction on the connecting structure. Jason Lev of CBRE represented Brett Anthony Foods in its sale of 1350 Greenleaf. Brian Colson of Avison Young represented the undisclosed seller of 1250 Greenleaf.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  