Brick by Brick Capital Acquires Historic Four Seasons Island Resort in Pembine, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Midwest, Wisconsin

The resort was originally built in 1905.

PEMBINE, WIS. — An affiliate of Chicago-based Brick by Brick Capital, in partnership with tech-enabled hotel operator Life House, has acquired the historic Four Seasons Island Resort in the Northeast Wisconsin town of Pembine. The purchase price was undisclosed. The deal represents the first hotel in Wisconsin for both Brick by Brick and Life House, and the first of several planned acquisitions across the upper Midwest.

Originally built in 1905 by the Wisconsin-Michigan Railroad Co., the 70-acre resort was a popular destination for visitors arriving by railroad from Chicago during the summer months. The hotel is located on Miscauno Island along a scenic stretch of the Menominee River, which is the natural border separating Wisconsin from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Life House will operate a wide array of amenities, including four dining options, a nine-hole golf course, wedding and conference facilities, an indoor pool, fitness room, arcade, pontoon boat tours and cross-country ski rentals.

