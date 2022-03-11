REBusinessOnline

Brickell Station Partners Sells Retail Building in Downtown Miami for $20.1M

MIAMI — Brickell Station Partners has sold a retail property in Miami to Gazit Horizons for $20.1 million. Hector Antunez and Juan Andres Nava from Metro 1 represented Brickell Station Partners, and Fabian Graff of Metro 1 represented Gazit Horizons.

The building, located in downtown Miami’s Brickell neighborhood, is currently home to Toasted Bagelry & Deli, Talkin’ Tacos, CBD American Shaman and Stanzione 87 pizzeria. Located at 83-97 Southwest Eighth St. along The Underline linear park, the building is situated close to Brickell City Centre and Metromover and Metrorail stops.

