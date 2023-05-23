Brickman Real Estate Acquires 180-Unit Highline Apartments in Colombia Falls, Montana

COLOMBIA FALLS, MONT. — Brinkman Real Estate has acquired The Highline, a 180-unit multifamily property in Colombia Falls, for an undisclosed price. Colombia Falls is located within Montana’s Flathead County in the northwest corner of the state.

The Highline was built in 2020. Brinkman plans to renovate the community with new landscaping and signage, smart-home packages and laundry hookups to all units, and amenities such as a grilling area. According to the property website, community amenities currently include a playground, dog park and a clubhouse.

Triad Real Estate Partners represented both Brinkman and the undisclosed seller in the transaction.