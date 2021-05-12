Brickstone Partners Acquires Two Student Housing Communities Near Colorado State University for $81M

Landmark Apartments is located near the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. The property is set to undergo renovations under its new ownership, Brickstone Partners.

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Brickstone Partners has acquired two student housing communities near the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins for $81 million. The 288-unit portfolio includes Landmark and Stone Creek apartment properties.

The new ownership is set to begin comprehensive upgrades on the properties, which will include modernizing units with the addition of new flooring, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded doors, lighting and plumbing fixtures; updated exterior landscaping; common-area improvements; and new finishes within the clubhouse. Both properties offer shared amenities including saltwater swimming pools, fitness centers and dog parks.

The seller in the transaction was undisclosed.