Bridalwear Brand Rosa Clará Signs 2,200 SF Retail Lease in Chicago

CHICAGO — Luxury Spanish bridalwear brand Rosa Clará has signed a 2,200-square-foot retail lease at 670 N. Wabash Ave. in Chicago near the Magnificent Mile. The store is slated to open later this fall. Jordan Karp of Savills represented the tenant. In Spain, Rosa Clará is expanding its footprint in Valencia and Cordoba.