REBusinessOnline

Bridge Acquires 280,034 SF Lindenwood Corporate Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

Lindenwood-Corporate-Center-Malvern-Pennsylvania

Lindenwood. Corporate Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania, consists of 280,034 square feet across five buildings.

MALVERN, PA. — Bridge Industrial, the Chicago-based firm formerly known as Bridge Development Partners, has acquired Lindenwood Corporate Center, a 280,034-square-foot office campus in Malvern, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The property was built in 1985 and houses tenants such as PQ Corp., Siemens Corp. and Cisco Systems. The new ownership plans to invest about $8 million in capital improvements.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews