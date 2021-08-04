Bridge Acquires 280,034 SF Lindenwood Corporate Center in Malvern, Pennsylvania
MALVERN, PA. — Bridge Industrial, the Chicago-based firm formerly known as Bridge Development Partners, has acquired Lindenwood Corporate Center, a 280,034-square-foot office campus in Malvern, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The property was built in 1985 and houses tenants such as PQ Corp., Siemens Corp. and Cisco Systems. The new ownership plans to invest about $8 million in capital improvements.
