Bridge Development Acquires Site in Downers Grove for Phase III of Industrial Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Plans call for a 126,445-square-foot industrial building at 5300 Belmont Road.

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Bridge Development Partners LLC has acquired a 9.2-acre site at 5300 Belmont Road in Downers Grove, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Bridge will develop Phase III of Bridge Point Downers Grove at the site. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer following the demolition of an existing building. Plans call for a 126,445-square-foot industrial building with a clear height of 32 feet, 13 exterior dock doors, two drive-in doors, a 130-foot truck court and parking for 137 cars. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Sean Henrick and David Friedland of Cushman & Wakefield represented Bridge in the transaction. CBRE represented the undisclosed seller.