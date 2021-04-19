Bridge Development Partners Rebrands as Bridge Industrial

REBusinessOnline

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Bridge Development Partners LLC has rebranded and changed its name to Bridge Industrial. The privately owned industrial real estate operating company and investment manager also launched a new website. The new name represents Bridge’s evolution over the past 20 years, according to the company. Bridge is also prioritizing the growth of its investment management business. The company hired Sean Zasche as CFO in September to lead all capital markets efforts.

