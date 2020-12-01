REBusinessOnline

Bridge Development Partners to Build 171,746 SF Spec Industrial Building in Skokie, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Bridge Point Skokie is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2021.

SKOKIE, ILL. — Bridge Development Partners has acquired an existing industrial facility located at 7800 Austin Ave. in Skokie with plans to develop Bridge Point Skokie, a 171,746-square-foot speculative industrial project. The 12-acre site was previously home to Castwell Products LLC, a manufacturer of high-quality precision metal castings. Bridge will immediately begin demolishing the existing facility before commencing construction on the new project, which will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 25 rear-loading exterior docks, 31 trailer positions and parking for 300 cars. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2021. Thomas Rodeno and Matthew Stauber of Colliers International brokered the sale. They will serve as the exclusive listing agents for the project.

