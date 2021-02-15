REBusinessOnline

Bridge Development Partners to Expand Schiller Park Industrial Development

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Bridge Point Schiller Park III and IV will total 62,038 square feet and 54,080 square feet, respectively.

SCHILLER PARK, ILL. — Bridge Development Partners LLC has acquired two existing industrial buildings in Schiller Park with plans to develop the sites into Bridge Point Schiller Park III and IV. Bridge purchased the buildings from Duravant, an equipment and automation solutions provider for the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Bridge will demolish the outdated structures and develop two buildings totaling 62,038 square feet and 54,080 square feet, respectively. Each facility will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 125-foot truck courts and five exterior docks. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter of this year. Bridge completed buildings I and II in 2016 and leased them to five different tenants. Steve Stone and David Friedland of Cushman & Wakefield represented Duravant in the transaction. Duravant is relocating its headquarters to one of Bridge’s facilities in Wood Dale.

