Bridge Development, PGIM to Develop 312,103 SF Cold Storage Facility Near Miami

Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center will feature 50-foot clear heights, 39 dock-high doors, 207 parking spaces and 49 trailer parking stalls.

HIALEAH, FLA. — Bridge Development Partners and PGIM Real Estate will develop Bridge Point Cold Logistics Center, a 312,103-square-foot cold storage facility in Hialeah. The joint venture expects to deliver the speculative property in fourth-quarter 2021. The 20.1-acre site is situated at the intersection of NW 162nd Street and NW 102nd Avenue, 18 miles northwest of Miami International Airport. The asset will be able to accommodate multiple tenants and will feature 50-foot clear heights, 39 dock-high doors, 207 parking spaces and 49 trailer parking stalls. The building’s refrigeration system is expected to provide temperatures ranging from minus-10 degrees to -55 degrees. Ware Malcomb is the architect for the building. Wayne Ramoski and Gian Rodriguez of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the land transaction.