Bridge Development Plans 1.9 MSF Bridge Point I-5 Seattle Industrial Park

Located in Milton, Wash., Bridge Point I-5 Seattle will feature four industrial buildings ranging in size from 119,022 square feet up to 1 million square feet.

MILTON, WASH. — Bridge Development Partners has purchased a 117-acre land site in Milton, three miles from the Port of Tacoma, for an undisclosed price. The company plans to develop Bridge Point I-5 Seattle, a four-building, 1.9 million-square-foot industrial park at the site.

Bridge Point I-5 will be delivered in two phases: a 1 million-square-foot cross-dock facility to be delivered in first-quarter 2023 and three single-load buildings totaling 921,270 square feet to be delivered in 2024.

Of the 117 acres purchased, 89 acres will be used for Bridge Point I-5 Seattle. The four planned industrial buildings will range in size from 119,022 square feet up to 1 million square feet. The facilities will feature 32- to 40-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, LED lighting, 1,218 car parking spaces, and 130- to 185-foot truck courts.

Mike Newton of Kidder Mathews represented Bridge, while Bob Naber of NAI Puget Sound Properties represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Newton was retained to serve as leasing agent for the project.