Bridge Development Secures $78.2M Construction Financing for Bridge Point AVE Industrial Park in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Loans, Southeast

Bridge Point AVE is a three-building, 589,887-square-foot industrial business park that is more than 72 percent preleased.

MIAMI — Bridge Development Partners has secured $78.2 million in financing to develop Bridge Point AVE at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport. The three-building, 589,887-square-foot industrial business park is more than 72 percent preleased and is scheduled to be delivered in the third quarter. Steve Roth of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance team arranged the loan through Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC).

Bridge acquired the nearly 50-acre development site located within the master-planned AVE, Aviation and Commerce Centre in late 2019.

Building 1 will be located at 5590 NW 145th St. and span 199,800 square feet. Building 2 will be located at 14150 NW 56th Court and consist of 110,588 square feet. Lastly, Building 3 will be located at 14250 Aviation Drive and span 279,499 square feet. All three buildings will feature modern amenities and an ESFR fire suppression system.

Bridge Point AVE will be bounded by Palmetto Expressway to the north and Gratigny Parkway to the south.

Bridge has acquired 493 acres in 16 separate transactions throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties and delivered approximately 7 million square feet of Class A industrial space across the South Florida region since entering the market in 2012.