Bridge Development Sells 2.2 MSF Industrial Complex in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Bridge Development Partners has sold Phase I of Bridge Point 78, an industrial complex in Phillipsburg that consists of approximately 2.2 million square feet across four buildings. Phase I was completed in 2019 and is part of a larger, 3.8 million-square-foot development. Bridge Development secured Japanese clothing manufacturer and retailer UNIQLO as an anchor tenant in October 2019. Beverage distributor Mark Anthony Brands also signed a lease for 419,460 square feet in April of this year. PGIM Real Estate purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Brian Fiumara of CBRE brokered the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.