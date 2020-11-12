Bridge Development Sells 2.2 MSF Industrial Complex in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

Phase I of Bridge Point 78 in Phillipsburg totals 2.2 million square feet across four buildings.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Bridge Development Partners has sold Phase I of Bridge Point 78, an industrial complex in Phillipsburg that consists of approximately 2.2 million square feet across four buildings. Phase I was completed in 2019 and is part of a larger, 3.8 million-square-foot development. Bridge Development secured Japanese clothing manufacturer and retailer UNIQLO as an anchor tenant in October 2019. Beverage distributor Mark Anthony Brands also signed a lease for 419,460 square feet in April of this year. PGIM Real Estate purchased the property for an undisclosed price. Brian Fiumara of CBRE brokered the deal.