Bridge Development Signs City Furniture to 286,991 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Bridge Development Partners has signed City Furniture to a 286,991-square-foot lease at Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens. The Fort Lauderdale-based home furnishing retailer signed a long-term lease to fully occupy Building C and will utilize the space as a new distribution center.

Located on a 185-acre site at 4310 NW 215th St., Bridge Point Commerce Center offers Florida Turnpike frontage. The park is located 21 miles from Miami International Airport and 19 miles from Fort Lauderdale.

Phase I of the Class A industrial park, which includes three buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet, was delivered in January 2021 and is now more than 80 percent leased. HapCor, a grocery distributor and retailer to the Caribbean and Latin America, is another tenant in the project’s first phase. Site work is underway for Phase II, which encompasses two buildings totaling 1.5 million square feet. Bridge Development expects to complete the second phase in early 2023.

Divisible to 40,000 square feet, the first two buildings in Phase I total 286,991 square feet and feature 32-foot clear heights, and the third building is a 534,816-square-foot, cross-dock facility with 36-foot clear heights. Divisible to 80,000 square feet, Phase II will feature two buildings that span 794,230 square feet each with 36-foot clear heights. Build-to-suit and build-to-own opportunities are available, according to Bridge Development.

Tom O’Loughlin, David Albert, Devin White and Larry Genet of CBRE represented the developer in the lease transaction. Wes Shelton and Daniel Smith of Smith Moses Morris & Associates Real Estate Inc. represented City Furniture.