Bridge Development Signs Grocer to 114,808 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Miami

Phase I of Bridge Point Commerce Center was delivered in late 2019 and includes three buildings spanning 1.1 million square feet.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Bridge Development Partners has signed HapCor, a grocer in the Caribbean and Latin America, to a 114,808-square-foot industrial lease within Bridge Point Commerce Center in Miami Gardens. Phase I of the industrial park was delivered in late 2019 and includes three buildings spanning 1.1 million square feet. The buildings feature 32-foot clear heights and are divisible by 40,000 square feet. At full build-out, the property will comprise 2.1 million square feet. The asset is situated on 185 acres at 3900 NW 215th St., 20 miles from both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Tom O’Loughlin and David Albert of CBRE represented the landlord in the lease transaction. Tom Viscount and Wayne Schuchts of Avison Young represented the tenant.

