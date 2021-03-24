Bridge Development Unveils Plans for 1.6 MSF Industrial Project in Phillipsburg, New Jersey

Vertical construction of Phase II of Bridge Point 78 in Phillipsburg is scheduled to begin this summer and to be complete in the first quarter of 2022.

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Bridge Development Partners has unveiled plans for Bridge Point 78 Phase II, an industrial project that will feature two buildings totaling roughly 1.6 million square feet in Phillipsburg, located near Allentown, Pennsylvania. Phase II will consist of a 1.4 million-square-foot building and a 262,500-square-foot building that will feature clear heights of 36 to 40 feet, cross-dock configurations and ample parking for trucks and cars. Preliminary work on the 100-acre site began in December, and vertical construction is expected to begin this summer and to be fully complete in the first quarter of 2022. Phase I of Bridge Point 78 consisted of 2.2 million square feet across four buildings that is leased to Japanese clothing manufacturer and retailer UNIQLO, lawn care manufacturer ScottsMiracle-Gro and beverage distributor Mark Anthony Brands. Bridge Development sold Phase I to PGIM Real Estate in November 2020.