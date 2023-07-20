BRIDGE Housing Acquires 195-Unit Eaves Daly City Multifamily Community Near San Francisco

DALY CITY, CALIF. — BRIDGE Housing has acquired Eaves Daly City, a 195-unit community in Daly City, 10 miles south of San Francisco. The price and seller were not disclosed.

Built in 1972, the property offers 11 two- and three-story buildings across 8.2 acres. Units come in studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a pool, spa and fitness center.

BRIDGE Housing plans to preserve at least half of the units in perpetuity for residents earning up to 80 percent of the area’s median income. Currently, the units have no income restrictions.

BRIDGE Housing also plans to spend approximately $23 million on renovations to the apartments and community facilities.