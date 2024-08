PASADENA, CALIF. — Bridge Housing, with R.D. Olson Construction as general contractor, has opened Heritage Square South, an affordable seniors housing community in Pasadena, a northeastern suburb of Los Angeles.

Heritage Square South features 69 one- and two-bedroom units, 24-hour security, 3,817 square feet of outdoor lounging areas, two flex rooms and a community room. The property also features solar power operations, producing 196,400 kWh of electricity annually.