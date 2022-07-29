BRIDGE Housing Receives $19.4M Refinancing for Magnolia Plaza Senior Apartments in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — BRIDGE Housing has received a $19.4 million refinancing for Magnolia Plaza Senior Apartments, a 125-unit affordable seniors housing community in San Francisco.

CPC Mortgage Co. provided the Freddie Mac Targeted Affordable Housing loan.

Built in 1988, the property is age restricted to seniors age 62 and over. While there is a current requirement that 63 units be restricted to residents with incomes at or below 80 percent of area median income (AMI), BRIDGE has restricted 84 of the units and plans to increase this number going forward.

Magnolia Plaza Senior Apartments is adjacent to an architecturally distinguished school building, which was renovated by the City of South San Francisco as a senior center for the residents of both the development and the larger community. The complex includes a historic reconstruction of the city’s original one-room schoolhouse as a project office and community room.

BRIDGE was a member of the original enterprise that constructed Magnolia Plaza Senior Apartments in 1988, and recently purchased the property from the remaining partners.