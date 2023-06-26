Monday, June 26, 2023
Bridge Industrial Acquires 115,000 SF Facility in Linden, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

LINDEN, N.J. — Bridge Industrial has acquired a 115,000-square-foot facility located in the Northern New Jersey community of Linden. The property was originally built on 9.2 acres in 1949 and offers a clear height of 19 feet, 19 drive-in doors and 7,500 square feet of office space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The Blau & Berg Co. brokered the deal. Bridge plans to implement capital improvements to the building’s interior and exterior features, and the facility is expected to be available for occupancy in the fourth quarter.

