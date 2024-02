NEW YORK CITY — Bridge Industrial has acquired a 128,148-square-foot property located at 58-95 Maurice Ave. in the Maspeth area of Queens. The newly renovated building was originally constructed on 2.8 acres in 1998 and features a clear height of 20 feet, 10 drive-in doors and three loading docks. Tyler Peck of JLL represented the seller, Turnbridge Equities, in the transaction. Bridge Industrial was self-represented. The property was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale.