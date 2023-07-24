Bridge Industrial Acquires 13-Acre Site for Bridge Point Kent 180 Development in Washington

KENT, WASH. — Bridge Industrial is expanding its presence in the Pacific Northwest with the acquisition of a 13-acre site at 7730 S. 202nd St. in Kent.

The site will eventually house Bridge Point Kent 180, a Class A industrial facility spanning 180,000 square feet.

An aluminum smelting plant previously occupied the site, which requires significant environmental remediation due to nearly 40 years of contamination. Bridge plans to demolish the existing structure and conduct extensive cleanup before commencing construction on Bridge Point Kent 180 in the first quarter of 2024.

The facility is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2025.

Bridge Point Kent 180 will cater to a range of tenants, including ecommerce, logistics and cold storage users. The facility will feature 36-foot clear heights, multiple loading doors, trailer parking and car parking.

Bridge’s continued expansion in the Seattle region reflects the strong demand for modern, sizable industrial facilities in this market, according to the company.