Bridge Industrial Acquires Land for 186,880 SF Project in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bridge Point Melrose Park II is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023.

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — Bridge Industrial has acquired 12 acres in Melrose Park with plans to build Bridge Point Melrose Park II, a 186,880-square-foot development. Bridge acquired the site, formerly a truck parking lot, from a joint venture between Missner Group and Timber Hill. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. The project will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 30 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 221 car parking spaces, 30 trailer parking spaces, a 129-foot truck court and office space. Matthew Stauber, Thomas Rodeno and Patrick Turner of Colliers represented the seller.

Bridge’s neighboring project, Bridge Point Melrose Park, is a 1.6 million-square-foot facility currently under development that is 86 percent pre-leased to CEVA Logistics and Expeditors International.

