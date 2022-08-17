Bridge Industrial Acquires Land for 186,880 SF Project in Melrose Park, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Bridge Point Melrose Park II is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023.

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — Bridge Industrial has acquired 12 acres in Melrose Park with plans to build Bridge Point Melrose Park II, a 186,880-square-foot development. Bridge acquired the site, formerly a truck parking lot, from a joint venture between Missner Group and Timber Hill. Completion is slated for the third quarter of 2023. The project will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 30 exterior docks, two drive-in doors, 221 car parking spaces, 30 trailer parking spaces, a 129-foot truck court and office space. Matthew Stauber, Thomas Rodeno and Patrick Turner of Colliers represented the seller.

Bridge’s neighboring project, Bridge Point Melrose Park, is a 1.6 million-square-foot facility currently under development that is 86 percent pre-leased to CEVA Logistics and Expeditors International.