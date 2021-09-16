REBusinessOnline

Bridge Industrial Acquires Land in Mundelein, Illinois, for Development of 320,196 SF Spec Industrial Project

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Bridge Point Mundelein is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2022.

MUNDELEIN, ILL. — Bridge Industrial has acquired land at 290 Townline Road in Mundelein, a northern suburb of Chicago. The developer plans to build Bridge Point Mundelein, a 320,196-square-foot speculative industrial project. Plans call for 271 car parking stalls, 101 trailer parking stalls, two drive-in doors and a clear height of 36 feet. Located in the Lake County submarket, the infill project offers direct access to the four-way intersection at I-94 and Route 60. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately with completion slated for the third quarter of 2022. Whit Heitman, Sam Badger and Jared Paff of CBRE brokered the land sale.

