Bridge Industrial Acquires Land Site for 2.5 MSF Bridge Point Tacoma Industrial Development

Bridge Point Tacoma 2MM will feature four buildings will a total of 2.5 million square feet of industrial space.

TACOMA, WASH. — Bridge Industrial has purchased a 160-acre land assemblage for the development of Bridge Point Tacoma 2MM, a 2.5 million-square-foot industrial project. Texas-based BNSF Railway Co. sold the 19 land parcels for $158 million.

The site has been vacant and in disrepair for several years, and Bridge has committed to maintaining the remediations performed prior to its acquisition and any future required remediation for its proposed development.

Located at 5802 S. Burlington Way, Bridge Point Tacoma 2MM will span four buildings and feature approximately 20 acres of trailer storage space. The buildings will offer 40-foot clear heights and expansive truck courts, with tenant spaces ranging from 100,000 square feet to 1.5 million square feet.

Bridge plans to break ground on the campus in August 2022, with completion slated for summer 2023.

Todd Clarke, Matt Murray, Matt McLennan and Ty Clarke of Kidder Mathews represented Bridge Industrial in the transaction.