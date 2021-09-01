Bridge Industrial Completes 388,240 SF Bridge Point Silicon Valley Industrial Facility in Milpitas, California

A major e-commerce company will occupy the 388,240-square-foot Bridge Point Silicon Valley industrial facility in Milpitas, Calif.

MILPITAS, CALIF. — Bridge Industrial has completed Bridge Point Silicon Valley, a state-of-the-art industrial facility located at 205. N. McCarthy Blvd. in Milpitas. Bridge purchased the 34.5-acre site in 2019 and secured a long-term lease agreement with a major e-commerce company prior to groundbreaking, which occurred in spring 2020.

The construction process was designed based on the lease agreement, which began in July 2021. The tenant will use the entire 34.5-acre site, which includes a 388,240-square-foot warehouse facility and surface parking, to help distribute goods throughout San Jose, Silicon Valley and the Greater Bay Area.

To accommodate the tenant’s needs, Bridge completed a complex entitlement process that included the completion of an Environmental Impact Report Addendum through the City of Milpitas, which allowed for the approval of multiple variances to accommodate the tenant’s unique plans at the site.