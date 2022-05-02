Bridge Industrial Obtains $153.5M Construction Loan for Metro Miami Logistics Project

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

Bridge Point Commerce Center features frontage on the Florida Turnpike and is equidistant between Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. The picture is a progression shot of the project from April 2022.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Bridge Industrial has obtained a $153.5 million construction loan to complete Phase II of Bridge Point Commerce Center, a 2.7 million-square-foot logistics park in Miami Gardens. Steve Roth of CBRE arranged the loan through CIBC Bank on behalf of Bridge Industrial.

The second phase, which comprises two buildings totaling 1.6 million square feet, is expected to deliver in third-quarter 2023. Each building will span 794,230 square feet and feature 36-foot clear heights. There are build-to-suit and build-to-own opportunities available at the project, according to Bridge Industrial.

Located on a 186-acre site at 4310 NW 215th St., Bridge Point Commerce Center features frontage on the Florida Turnpike and is equidistant between Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Phase I spans 1.1 million square feet across three buildings and is fully leased to tenants including City Furniture and HapCor.