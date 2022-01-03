Bridge Industrial Purchases 336,852 SF Pompano Beach Commerce Park in Florida

Located on Powerline Road, Pompano Beach Commerce Park comprises three buildings spanning 140,094 square feet, 124,894 square feet and 71,864 square feet, respectively.

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Bridge Industrial has purchased Pompano Beach Commerce Park, a 336,852-square-foot industrial campus in Pompano Beach. Jose Lobon of CBRE National Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The price was not disclosed.

Located on Powerline Road, Pompano Beach Commerce Park comprises three buildings spanning 140,094 square feet, 124,894 square feet and 71,864 square feet, respectively. The facilities include features such as 24-foot clear heights and multiple points of ingress and egress along its 800 feet of linear frontage on Powerline Road.

Following the acquisition, Bridge Industrial plans to launch a comprehensive capital improvement program at the property, including upgrades to the landscaping, parking lot, signage and roof.

The campus is located less than two miles from Interstate 95 and just 1.4 miles from the Florida Turnpike. The property also sits 15 miles from Port Everglades and the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and approximately 40 miles from the Port of Miami and Miami International Airport.