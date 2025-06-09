Bridge Industrial Receives $77.6M in Financing for Industrial Park in Miami

MIAMI — Bridge Industrial has received $77.6 million in permanent financing for Bridge Point AVE, a nearly 600,000-square-foot industrial park located within the master-planned development of AVE Aviation and Commerce Center in Miami. Steve Roth and Bill Jurjovec of CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance group arranged the loan. According to public records, State Farm Life Insurance Co. is the lender.

Bridge Point AVE features three buildings that span 199,800 square feet, 110,588 square feet and 279,499 square feet. Each building includes 24- to 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and a mix of rear-load and cross-dock configurations to support tenant flexibility. The property was 95 percent occupied at the time of financing, with roughly 30,286 square feet available for lease.

The AVE Aviation and Commerce Center spans 180 acres and features more than 2 million square feet of industrial warehouse and retail amenities.