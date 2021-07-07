Bridge Industrial to Build 1.5 MSF Industrial Park in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bridge Point Melrose Park will consist of three buildings in suburban Chicago.

MELROSE PARK, ILL. — Bridge Industrial has acquired a former Navistar manufacturing site in Melrose Park for the development of Bridge Point Melrose Park, a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park. Navistar sold the 86-acre site to the Chicago-based developer. Plans call for three Class A, speculative buildings, two of which will each span 415,918 square feet. The third building will measure 707,953 square feet. The facilities will feature clear heights ranging from 36 to 40 feet, 130-foot truck courts, a total of 234 exterior docks, eight drive-in doors, 1,481 car stalls and 282 trailer stalls. Completion is slated for mid-2023. Dan McGillicuddy of JLL represented Navistar in the sale.