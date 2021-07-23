Bridge Industrial to Build 200,000 SF Project in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Bridge Point Des Plaines will be built on the site of the current home of Nu-Way Industries, which plans to vacate after completing its lease term.

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Bridge Industrial has acquired a 12-acre site with an existing industrial building in Des Plaines. The developer plans to build Bridge Point Des Plaines, a roughly 200,000-square-foot industrial project. The acquisition of the site was completed as part of a sale-leaseback transaction with Nu-Way Industries, a precision metal product design and fabrication company. Under terms of the transaction, Bridge will acquire an existing building from Nu-Way and retain the company as a tenant. Nu-Way will then conduct a search for a new facility. Once Nu-Way vacates the building, Bridge will demolish the facility and begin construction on a new industrial property. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, 36 exterior docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 264 cars. Rick Daly of Darwin Realty/CORFAC International brokered the sale.