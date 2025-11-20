Bridge Industrial to Redevelop South Florida Office Park Into 268,702 SF Industrial Complex

DORAL, FLA. — Bridge Industrial has recently received approval to redevelop a 16-acre office park located at 7775 N.W. 48th St. in Doral into Bridge Point Doral 826, a 268,702-square-foot, two-building industrial complex. The conversion project will transform the 1970s-era suburban office park in metro Miami’s Airport West submarket into a LEED-certified logistics hub.

Bridge Industrial has begun preliminary site preparations at the property and will plan to deliver the project in first-quarter 2027. Bridge Point Doral 826 represents the second office-to-industrial conversion project in South Florida as the company recently redeveloped the former Ryder Systems headquarters into Bridge Point Flagler Station.