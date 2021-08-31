Bridge Industrial Transforms Former Asphalt Factory into 415,320 SF Industrial Facility in Long Beach, California

The former asphalt facility at 2400 E. Artesia Blvd. in Long Beach, Calif., was redeveloped into a 415,320-square-foot industrial facility.

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — Bridge Industrial has completed its intensive environmental remediation of 2400 E. Artesia Boulevard and construction of Bridge Point Long Beach, a 415,320-square-foot Class A industrial facility in Long Beach.

Bridge acquired the property, the former home of an asphalt refinery, in 2019. Following the purchase, the company replaced the outdated facility with a sustainable, 416,000-square-foot warehouse complex with 21,000 square feet of dedicated office space. The property also features 453 parking stalls, including 104 outfitted with electric vehicle chargers; 61 trailer parking stalls; 36-foot clear ceiling heights; extensive landscaping; a solar-ready roof; and ESFR sprinkler systems.

The building was pre-leased prior to its completion in August to a leading transportation and logistics provider of choice for the U.S. Postal Service for its warehousing and distribution operations. The company will begin its occupancy in September.

The redeveloped site is part of the continued renewal of the Artesia Boulevard corridor and the project included substantial environmental remediation with oversight by the Southern California Regional Water Quality Control Board and South Coast Air Quality Management District.